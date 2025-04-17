Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan mull joint projects
Baku, April 17, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov held a video conference with Laziz Kudratov, Uzbekistan’s Minister of Investments, Industry, and Trade.
During the meeting, both sides emphasized the pivotal role of the political will of their heads of state, as well as high-level visits, meetings, and events in strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.
Mikayil Jabbarov highlighted the broad potential for effective partnership in the areas of investment and joint production in the food and industrial sectors, particularly within Azerbaijan’s industrial zones, including those in Garabakh.
The parties welcomed the dynamic development of Azerbaijani-Uzbek economic relations and exchanged views on enhancing cooperation in investment and the implementation of joint projects.
As part of the meeting, a session of the Supervisory Board of the Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Investment Company was held, focusing on the promotion of mutual investments and the strengthening of business partnerships.
