Azerbaijani female boxers claim 10 medals at 3rd CIS Games

Yevlakh, October 4, AZERTAC

The Azerbaijani female boxers put on a superb display of power and skill to finish the boxing competitions at the 3rd CIS Games with an impressive total of ten medals, including 1 gold, 5 silver and 4 bronze.

Gular Huseynova (48kg) won the gold medal, while Aysel Farajova (46kg), Amina Taghi (50kg), Jamila Muradli (54kg), Fidan Bakarova (63kg), and Aynur Ismayilova (60kg) settled for silver medals.

Earlier, Aylin Nazarova (46kg), Zahra Mammadova (52kg), Mirrugeyya Azerpur (57kg) and Sama Abbasova (66kg) clinched bronze medals.