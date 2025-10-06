Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnasts reach finals of 3rd CIS Games

Sheki, October 6, AZERTAC

Rhythmic gymnastics competitions have commenced at the 3rd CIS Games, which Azerbaijan is hosting for the first time.

Following strong performances in the qualification round, Azerbaijani gymnasts advanced to the finals.

Azade Atakishiyeva excelled in the ball and hoop exercises, Shams Aghahuseynova in the ball exercise, and Nur Sadigova in the hoop exercise. Azerbaijani gymnasts also qualified for the finals in the 5 Hoops event.

The rhythmic gymnastics competitions will conclude on October 8.