Azerbaijan`s chovgan team into 3rd CIS Games final

Sheki, October 4, AZERTAC

The Azerbaijani national chovgan team achieved a remarkable feat at the 3rd CIS Games, advancing to the final.

To secure the final spot, the national team defeated Kazakhstan with a convincing score of 5:1.

Another match scheduled for today will feature the Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan teams.

The chovgan competition, involving teams from 6 countries, will conclude on October 7.