Baku hosts Turkic States Insurtech Summit

Baku, October 28, AZERTAC

The international Turkic States Insurtech Summit, dedicated to insurance technologies, has commenced in Baku.

The two-day event is held with the strategic support of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, organized by the Turkish Ministry of Trade, and jointly coordinated by the Service Exporters Association of Türkiye, the Azerbaijan Insurers Association (AIA), and the Istanbul-based New Generation Management Company.

The summit brings together government officials from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye, Uzbekistan, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, along with representatives of the diplomatic corps, financial regulators, insurance associations, and leading technology companies.

Representatives from member states will discuss the current state of the insurance industry across the Turkic world, analyze market needs, and explore new roadmaps for cooperation and joint development in the field of insurance technologies.

The main goal of the summit is to stimulate joint cooperation among Turkic states to ensure the sustainability and resilience of digital development in their insurance markets, as well as to support this process through Türkiye’s leading technology companies.

This marks the second time Azerbaijan is hosting an internationally significant event dedicated to insurance technologies.