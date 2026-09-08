BCAW26 explores climate change challenges on inland water bodies

Baku, September 8, AZERTAC

The second day of the Baku Climate Action Week 2026 (BCAW2026) kicked off with a panel discussion titled “Climate change challenges on the inland water bodies: Caspian Sea case”.

Moderated by Rza Aliyev, Secretary-General of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, this panel session examined how climate change is affecting inland water bodies, using the Caspian Sea as the principal case study, and identify practical pathways for strengthening the resilience of coastal ecosystems, communities, infrastructure and economies.

Moving beyond describing the problem, the discussion focused on the decisions, partnerships and investments required to prepare for a changing Caspian coastline.

Keynote speakers included Rauf Hajiyev, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources; Sadig Gurbanov, Member of the Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis, Chair of the Committee on Natural Resources, Energy and Ecology; Mehmet Galip Ensarioğlu, Member of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye and Chair of the Parliamentary Committee on Environment (tbc); Simonetta Siligato, Multi-Country Director of the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS); Elnur Saftarov, Representative of the Caspisnet; Saida Safaeva, Head of the Center for Sustainable Development at the Institute for Advanced International Studies, University of World Economy and Diplomacy (IAIS, UWED); Ismail Serageldin, Member of the NGIC; Alakbar Azizli, Director of Sustainability and Emissions Management of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO); Amin Mammadov, Deputy chairman of the Public Union of experts in the field of water use.

The speakers highlighted the scale, timing and regional implications of climate-driven water-level change in the Caspian Sea; the impact of a changing Caspian shoreline on coastal ecosystems, communities, cities, infrastructure, transport and economic activity; Practical adaptation measures that can be initiated under different water-level scenarios; strengthening the connection between scientific research, policy development, investment planning and local implementation; regional cooperation among the Caspian littoral states, international organizations, development partners, scientific institutions, businesses and communities, and the lessons the Caspian Sea offers for other climate-vulnerable inland water.