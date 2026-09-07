BCAW 2026 explores accelerating methane abatement

Baku, September 7, AZERTAC

The Baku Climate Action Week 2026 (BCAW 2026) featured the third panel session titled “Accelerating Methane Abatement: From Detection to Action”.

Moderated by Eliz Ozdemir, Senior Program Manager of the Oil and Gas Decarbonization Charter (OGDC), this expert panel examined how operators can convert increasingly sophisticated methane observations into verified, timely and scalable emissions reductions.

The discussion connected satellite intelligence, aerial surveys and ground-based measurement with operational decision-making, repair prioritization and transparent reporting.

Keynote speakers included Afgan Isayev, Vice President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR); Mustafa Gurbanli, Head of Environmental Disclosures and Green Affairs Department at SOCAR; Anton Aristov, Managing Director and Partner at the Boston Consulting Group; Anar Mansurov, Regional HSE&C Manager at bp; Tron Svanes, Energy Specialist at the Asian Development Bank; Lola Odunsi, Account Director for the Region at the GHGSat; and Franco Lucherini, Sales Staff Director - Solution Architecture at the Baker Hughes.

The participants underscored integrating satellite, aerial and ground-based monitoring into a coherent measurement and verification architecture; closing the gap between detection, source attribution, repair and post-repair verification; as well as using digital tools, data standards and partnerships to scale credible methane action across assets and value chains.