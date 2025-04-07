Belarus to ship 20 tonnes of humanitarian aid to quake-hit Myanmar

Baku, April 7, AZERTAC

Belarus is preparing a humanitarian cargo for people affected by a recent earthquake in Myanmar, BelTA reported citing the Emergencies Ministry.

Upon instructions from the head of state the Belarusian Emergencies Ministry has promptly put together a shipment of humanitarian aid for Myanmar residents, who have been affected by a major earthquake.

Belarus will donate 20 tonnes of supplies that include essential items such as frame tents, blankets, and food.

A Belarusian delegation led by First Deputy Emergencies Minister Aleksandr Khudoleyev will accompany the humanitarian aid to Myanmar where the shipment will be handed over to the local authorities.

The cargo will be delivered by an IL-76 aircraft of Belarus’ Armed Forces. The same aircraft is supposed to bring back home the Belarusian rescue workers, who have helped alleviate consequences of the earthquake in Myanmar.