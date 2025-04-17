Belarusians to be able to get free visas to Oman upon arrival

Baku, April 17, AZERTAC

Following consultations between the staff of the Belarusian Embassy in Egypt and their Omani counterparts, the authorities of the Sultanate of Oman officially confirmed that Belarusian citizens can obtain visas free of charge upon arrival in Oman, BelTA reported citing the National Tourism Agency.

The visas will be issued for up to 14 days to holders of ordinary passports of the Republic of Belarus upon entry to Oman through checkpoints located at airports, on the land and sea borders of the country.

According to the National Tourism Agency, this move opens up new opportunities for expanding tourism, business and cultural ties between Belarus and Oman.