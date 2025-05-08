Black smoke from conclave again, no pope elected

Baku, May 8, AZERTAC

Black smoke was emitted from the Sistine Chapel chimney on Thursday, meaning the cardinals in the papal conclave failed to elect a successor to Pope Francis in the second and third votes, according to ANSA.

The smoke signal was also black after the first vote of the conclave on Wednesday.

The 133 cardinal electors will now go the Santa Marta residence inside the Vatican where most of them are staying during the conclave for lunch.

There are set to be up to two more votes and one more smoke signal later on Thursday.

White smoke will mean the world's 1.4 billion Catholics have a new leader.

A two thirds majority is needed.

Francis died on Easter Monday aged 88 after 12 years at the helm of the Church.