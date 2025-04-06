British premier to hold talks with global leaders over Trump tariffs

Baku, April 6, AZERTAC

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will engage in discussions with international leaders this weekend to address the growing concerns surrounding the US President Donald Trump’s tariffs, Downing Street said on Friday.

The talks are set to focus on how nations should collectively respond to the trade measures introduced by Trump.

During a morning lobby briefing, a spokesperson revealed that while specific details regarding the identities of the leaders Starmer would be consulting with were not disclosed, the need for these conversations had been driven by the necessity of working "even more closely" with global allies in light of the economic shifts caused by Trump’s policies.

"We are very much aware that the global economic landscape is shifting. It means we have a responsibility to work even more closely with other countries to maintain stability and strengthen our partnerships abroad," the spokesperson said.

Additionally, the spokesperson highlighted that the prime minister would be engaging with international leaders over the weekend to discuss these pressing matters.

The discussions come in the wake of recent comments by Starmer, who on the previous day, described Trump’s tariffs not as “a short-term tactical exercise,” but the beginning of a “new era” in global trade relations.

When questioned about whether Starmer supported the approach put forward by economist Jim O’Neill, who proposed that non-US nations should deepen free trade and effectively bypass Washington, the spokesperson responded: "What the prime minister is concentrating on is his engagement with our global partners, and you will see evidence of that this weekend."

The spokesperson also stressed the government's stance, reaffirming the commitment to a “cool, headed and pragmatic approach” in all dealings, with an emphasis on ensuring that the country’s actions are "grounded in our national interest."

On Wednesday, Trump announced a minimum of 10% tariffs on imports from all countries, including the UK, due to take effect on Saturday.

While the 10% tariffs on the UK will be felt, according to Starmer, importers of British goods were spared higher rates, such as the 20% levied on the EU, 54% on China, or 46% on Vietnam.