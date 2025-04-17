The Azerbaijan State News Agency

WORLD

Dyeing for royalty: Ancient tools reveal economic power behind Biblical Israel

Dyeing for royalty: Ancient tools reveal economic power behind Biblical Israel

Baku, April 17, AZERTAC

Archaeologists have uncovered the first physical evidence of tools used to produce scarlet dye at Tel Shikmona, shedding light on a highly organized, large-scale luxury industry that helped fuel the economic rise of the ancient Kingdom of Israel, according to The Press Service of Israel (TPS-IL).

The findings, detailed in the peer-reviewed PLOS One journal reveal that the coastal site was not just a craft center but a commercial production hub — an operation sophisticated enough to support regional trade, royal patronage, and even the First Temple in Jerusalem.

“This is the first time that we can reconstruct the shape of the tools used in the scarlet dye industry and how they were used in the production and dyeing process,” said Dr. Golan Shlavey, who led the research on behalf of the Zinman Institute of Archaeology at the University of Haifa and the University of Chicago. Alongside Prof. Ayelet Gilboa of the University of Haifa, Shlavey and his team identified large dye-stained clay basins, grinding stones, and other tools that offer direct evidence of the dyeing process during the Iron Age, between 1100-600 BCE.

The site at Tel Shikmona, located on the coast of Haifa, was already known as an important dye production center during the reigns of the Omride and Jehu dynasties. Previous research by Gilboa and Shlavey suggested that scarlet dye was produced there in significant quantities under the control of the Kingdom of Israel. The latest findings confirm that this industry was far more advanced than previously believed.

“The fact that at certain periods at least 16 basins were used simultaneously indicates that Shikmona was a production center on an extraordinary scale for its time,” said Gilboa. Each basin, reconstructed from fragments, stood about a meter high, held approximately 350 liters, and had a diameter of 60-80 centimeters –large enough to submerge full wool fleeces.

The uniform size and design of the vessels suggest standardized production methods and efficient workflows, the researchers said.

“For the first time, we identify a complete production system, in which significant quantities of scarlet dye were produced in dedicated tools that were used to streamline the process,” Gilboa explained.

Scarlet dye, made from the dried bodies of scale insects, was an expensive and prestigious commodity in the ancient world, reserved for royalty, nobility, and religious use. The scale and organization of the Tel Shikmona facility suggests not just local consumption but international trade. The dye may have reached neighboring kingdoms and, the researchers suggest, could have been used in textiles for the First Temple.

Comparative data from other coastal sites — such as Tel Dor, Tel Kabri, and Tzarfata in southern Lebanon — support the idea that similar technologies were used across the region. But Tel Shikmona stands out for providing the earliest and most detailed evidence of a scarlet dye industry operating continuously over several centuries.

“The discovery of the tools used to produce the scarlet is not merely a technical matter that indicates the production process,” said Shlavey. “It provides new insights into the scale of the industry, the scope of trade in luxury goods, and the background to the initiative and economic strengthening of the Kingdom of Israel, which became a significant power in the region. This is actually part of the background to the biblical stories that reflect the power of the Kingdom of Israel in significant parts of this period.”

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

EU Enlargement Commissioner visits Sofia
  • 17.04.2025 [16:10]

EU Enlargement Commissioner visits Sofia

China puts brakes on chaos in smart driving sector
  • 17.04.2025 [15:43]

China puts brakes on chaos in smart driving sector

South Korea tests new radar technology that can detect drones kilometers away
  • 17.04.2025 [15:09]

South Korea tests new radar technology that can detect drones kilometers away

Some 1mln Kazakhstanis to harness AI in 5 years
  • 17.04.2025 [14:59]

Some 1mln Kazakhstanis to harness AI in 5 years

Strongest hints yet of biological activity outside the solar system
  • 17.04.2025 [14:57]

Strongest hints yet of biological activity outside the solar system

Belarusians to be able to get free visas to Oman upon arrival
  • 17.04.2025 [13:05]

Belarusians to be able to get free visas to Oman upon arrival

Industry groups in Oman, Netherlands, Germany strike green hydrogen deal
  • 17.04.2025 [11:57]

Industry groups in Oman, Netherlands, Germany strike green hydrogen deal

Foreign Office Consultation between Pakistan and Bangladesh begins in Dhaka
  • 17.04.2025 [11:37]

Foreign Office Consultation between Pakistan and Bangladesh begins in Dhaka

Belgium to provide EUR 150M in technical assistance to Ukraine for critical infrastructure recovery
  • 17.04.2025 [11:37]

Belgium to provide EUR 150M in technical assistance to Ukraine for critical infrastructure recovery

Shusha hosts closing ceremony of “Shusha - the Cultural Capital of the Islamic World 2024”

  • [16:22]

EU Enlargement Commissioner visits Sofia

  • [16:10]

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov: Restoring communication between Azerbaijan’s Western region and Nakhchivan is of great importance to us

  • [16:04]

Arkadi Ghukasyan’s confession: Azerbaijanis were forced to leave Khankendi

  • [15:53]

China puts brakes on chaos in smart driving sector

  • [15:43]

Slovenian FM: Peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia will bring numerous benefits to the region

  • [15:31]

Azerbaijan, Slovenia ink MoU on cooperation

  • [15:16]

South Korea tests new radar technology that can detect drones kilometers away

  • [15:09]

Jeyhun Bayramov: Azerbaijan advocates dialogue and discussion of issues with Armenia

  • [15:04]

Slovenian FM: We are keen on further collaborating with Azerbaijan in humanitarian demining

  • [15:01]

® “Unibank” Karbon Mühasibatlığı üzrə Maliyyə Tərəfdaşlığına (PCAF) qoşulub

  • [15:00]

Some 1mln Kazakhstanis to harness AI in 5 years

  • [14:59]

Strongest hints yet of biological activity outside the solar system

  • [14:57]

Slovenian Minister: There is great potential for enhancing trade cooperation with Azerbaijan

  • [14:54]

FM Bayramov: Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur offer opportunities for cooperation for Slovenian companies

  • [14:45]

Trilateral meeting of representatives of Georgian, Azerbaijani, and Armenian Foreign Ministries kicks off in Tbilisi

  • [14:29]

Azerbaijan and Slovenia place special importance on climate matters, says Slovenian diplomat

  • [14:23]

Jeyhun Bayramov: We view our relationship with Slovenia based on principles of mutual respect

  • [14:14]
President Ilham Aliyev received Foreign Minister of Slovenia VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev received Foreign Minister of Slovenia VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev received credentials of incoming ambassador of China to Azerbaijan VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev received credentials of incoming ambassador of China to Azerbaijan VIDEO

Emin Huseynov: “The construction of the second residential quarter in Aghdam city is underway”

  • [13:41]

Beijing hosts China-Azerbaijan Industry and Investment Cooperation Promotion Conference

  • [13:36]

Director of Islamic World Heritage Center: “Active involvement of local communities is key to ensure successful restoration projects”

  • [13:09]

Man Utd's Europa League hopes hang by thread as Lyon smell blood

  • [13:09]

Director of Regional Office: ICESCO will continue to support efforts in promoting culture and bringing people together

  • [13:07]

Azerbaijan’s Economy Ministry, Russia’s Federal Service for State Registration, Cadastre & Cartography explore exchange of information

  • [13:06]

Belarusians to be able to get free visas to Oman upon arrival

  • [13:05]

Azerbaijan has experienced first-hand devastating impact of armed conflict on its cultural heritage, says Deputy Culture Minister

  • [12:55]

Industry groups in Oman, Netherlands, Germany strike green hydrogen deal

  • [11:57]

Romanian minister: I can't even imagine energy map of Europe without Southern Gas Corridor – INTERVIEW

  • [11:50]

Foreign Office Consultation between Pakistan and Bangladesh begins in Dhaka

  • [11:37]

Belgium to provide EUR 150M in technical assistance to Ukraine for critical infrastructure recovery

  • [11:37]

AZAL increases flight frequencies on several routes in May

  • [11:24]

Researchers identify new blood group after 50 year mystery

  • [11:21]

Partnerships, increased climate investment crucial for sustainable transition, says UN deputy chief

  • [11:15]

First Cultural Forum of Islamic World commences in Shusha

  • [11:07]

Extreme marine heatwaves tripled over past 80 years: study

  • [11:00]

Dyeing for royalty: Ancient tools reveal economic power behind Biblical Israel

  • [10:55]

Oil prices surge in global markets

  • [10:54]

Pakistan-Russia Consultative Group holds meeting on Strategic Stability in Islamabad

  • [10:49]

Azerbaijan, Iran hold another round of consular consultations

  • [10:49]

Azerbaijani oil price rises in global markets

  • [10:43]

Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation embarks on working visit to Russia

  • [10:26]

Worsening heat could trigger mental health crisis in coming decades

  • [10:07]

Arsenal stays calm to reach Champions League semis after beating Real Madrid

  • [09:57]

Baku hosts 10th meeting of Azerbaijan-China Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation

  • 16.04.2025 [21:05]

President of Georgia concludes official visit to Azerbaijan

  • 16.04.2025 [20:09]

President of Georgia holds meeting in Azerbaijan’s Parliament

  • 16.04.2025 [20:02]

Azerbaijan and Slovakia discuss prospects for military cooperation

  • 16.04.2025 [19:33]

Massive hailstorm strikes Pakistan’s capital Islamabad, widespread damage to vehicles and crops

  • 16.04.2025 [19:30]

Hulusi Akar: Relations between Türkiye and Azerbaijan anchored in sincerity and brotherhood

  • 16.04.2025 [19:18]

A strong solar storm heads to Earth

  • 16.04.2025 [18:47]

To the Armitage family

  • 16.04.2025 [18:08]

Azerbaijan, Slovenia explore interparliamentary cooperation

  • 16.04.2025 [18:03]

Finland to keep border with Russia shut until further notice

  • 16.04.2025 [17:44]

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan enhance media cooperation

  • 16.04.2025 [17:26]

® Kapital Bank honored in 6 nominations

  • 16.04.2025 [17:21]

“Once a Sea” group exhibition launched at YARAT Contemporary Art Space

  • 16.04.2025 [17:04]

Anacláudia Rossbach: UN-Habitat committed to expand partnership with Azerbaijan

  • 16.04.2025 [17:01]

Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan explore media cooperation

  • 16.04.2025 [16:49]

Trump threatens Harvard's tax-exempt status after freezing $2bn funding

  • 16.04.2025 [16:39]

Astana hosts second Central Asian Media Forum

  • 16.04.2025 [16:22]

UK in talks to swap small boat migrants for asylum seekers in France

  • 16.04.2025 [16:20]

Azerbaijan Defense Minister meets with Chairman of Turkish Parliament’s National Defense Commission

  • 16.04.2025 [16:14]

China's space tourism to reach early stage of commercialization in 5-10 years

  • 16.04.2025 [16:06]

Trump's tariffs on Chinese parts for Cybercab, Semi disrupt Tesla's US production plans, source says

  • 16.04.2025 [16:04]

Despite unfavorable weather conditions, Heydar Aliyev International Airport continues to operate normally

  • 16.04.2025 [15:53]

® Birbank’s exclusive spring campaign: Extra cashback for Birbank visa installment cardholders on online shopping

  • 16.04.2025 [15:50]

Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum launches Swiss-Azerbaijani cultural dialogue project: museum collaboration for inclusiveness

  • 16.04.2025 [15:26]

Bahamas suspends SpaceX rocket landings pending post-launch probe

  • 16.04.2025 [15:18]

Business breakfast dedicated to “Caspian Agro” and “InterFood Azerbaijan” exhibitions held

  • 16.04.2025 [15:17]

Azerbaijani weightlifter shines at European championships in Moldova

  • 16.04.2025 [15:13]

England water pollution at 10-year high, campaigners say

  • 16.04.2025 [15:01]

German doctor charged with murder of 15 patients

  • 16.04.2025 [14:50]
Azerbaijani and Georgian Presidents hold expanded meeting over luncheon VIDEO

Azerbaijani and Georgian Presidents hold expanded meeting over luncheon VIDEO

Presidents of Azerbaijan and Georgia made press statements VIDEO

Presidents of Azerbaijan and Georgia made press statements VIDEO

WHO Member States conclude negotiations and make significant progress on draft pandemic agreement

  • 16.04.2025 [13:42]

Georgian President: Centuries-old friendship and joint well-thought-out policies have enabled us to correctly define our region’s role

  • 16.04.2025 [13:10]

BHOS expands cooperation with Spanish universities

  • 16.04.2025 [13:09]

President Kavelashvili: I am glad that Azerbaijan-Georgia cooperation in protecting common interests has intensified

  • 16.04.2025 [13:03]

Mikheil Kavelashvili: Georgia has always been a strong supporter of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty

  • 16.04.2025 [13:00]

President Ilham Aliyev: Europe's energy security is unimaginable without Azerbaijan and Georgia

  • 16.04.2025 [12:45]

Slovenian parliamentary delegation pays tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani martyrs

  • 16.04.2025 [12:42]

President: High-level contacts between Azerbaijan and Georgia are regular, political dialogue is active

  • 16.04.2025 [12:34]

Baku hosts 11th annual meeting of Black Sea Broadcasting Regulatory Authorities Forum

  • 16.04.2025 [12:32]

President Ilham Aliyev: Projects jointly implemented by Georgia and Azerbaijan hold great significance for broader region

  • 16.04.2025 [12:28]
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held one-on-one meeting with President of Georgia Mikheil Kavelashvili VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held one-on-one meeting with President of Georgia Mikheil Kavelashvili VIDEO

Borussia Dortmund 3-1 Barcelona (Agg 3-5): Serhou Guirassy hat-trick in vain as Barca advance to Champions League semi-finals

  • 16.04.2025 [12:03]

Number of children needing humanitarian aid in Sudan doubles as conflict grinds into its 3rd year: UN

  • 16.04.2025 [11:58]

The brain learns to filter out distracting stimuli over time

  • 16.04.2025 [11:57]

bp and its co-venturers reaffirm commitment to community development

  • 16.04.2025 [11:55]

Servicemen’s moral-psychological state in spotlight, Defense Ministry

  • 16.04.2025 [11:31]

Ministry of Defense: Training session with reservists continues

  • 16.04.2025 [11:19]

UN hosts international conference organized by Baku Initiative Group in New York

  • 16.04.2025 [11:15]

Georgian President commemorates Azerbaijani martyrs in Baku

  • 16.04.2025 [10:53]

Georgian President pays tribute to Azerbaijan’s National Leader Heydar Aliyev

  • 16.04.2025 [10:46]

Sudan's paramilitary forces declare "parallel gov't" on war's 2-year mark

  • 16.04.2025 [10:13]

Prime Minister Ali Asadov meets with Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili

  • 15.04.2025 [22:50]

Baku Initiative Group launches petition on its website

  • 15.04.2025 [20:55]

Turkish delegation visit Azerbaijan’s Garabagh University

  • 15.04.2025 [20:51]