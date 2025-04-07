ECO Secretary General to undertake Pakistan visit from April 8-10

Islamabad, Hilal Ahmad, April 7, AZERTAC

Asad Majeed Khan, Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), will pay an official visit to Pakistan from April 8-10.

According to Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry, during the visit, the Secretary General will call on Pakistan’s leadership, including the President, Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister, and Foreign Minister, as well as other Federal Ministers.

In these meetings, the Secretary General will present ECO’s initiatives and his reform agenda aimed at revitalizing the Organization and strengthening its relations with Member States, including Pakistan, to expand regional cooperation and development.

Following his engagements in Islamabad, Asad Majeed Khan will visit Lahore, where he will join Permanent Representatives of ECO Member States for the 294th Meeting of the ECO Council of Permanent Representatives, being held in Lahore from April 12-15.