EU Enlargement Commissioner visits Sofia

Baku, April 17, AZERTAC

European Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos is paying a working visit to Sofia Thursday to participate in the EU Meets the Balkans forum, according to the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA).

The enlargement of the European Union is one of the top priorities of the current European Commission, EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos told a news briefing here on Thursday emerging from a meeting with Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov.

Marta Kos thanked Bulgaria for its support and active involvement in the processes in Southeast Europe. She said that she and Prime Minister Zhelyazkov had a very productive discussion on the current challenges facing the EU. She underlined that EU enlargement is one of the most important priorities of the current Commission. Because of the political circumstances, today more than ever we need to complete the unification of Europe to ensure sustainable peace and security on the continent. Enlargement is the most strategic policy and instrument and it is in the common interest of all Member States, the Commissioner said. She thanked Bulgaria for its support for the vision of the EU's future, including the Western Balkans, but also Ukraine and Moldova, and even Iceland.