Galmed shows promising results in cancer study with new drug combination
Baku, May 7, AZERTAC
Galmed Pharmaceuticals announced that its drug Aramchol, combined with Bayer’s Regorafenib, greatly reduced liver tumor growth in lab studies at Virginia Commonwealth University, according to The Press Service of Israel (TPS-IL).
The combination helped kill cancer cells by boosting natural cell recycling processes.
Based on these results, a Phase 1b clinical trial for patients with advanced gastrointestinal cancers is planned for late 2025 at VCU’s Massey Cancer Center.
