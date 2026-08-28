Kazakh Government resigns ahead of newly elected Qurultay's session

Baku, August 28, AZERTAC

The Government of Kazakhstan, led by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, has stepped down ahead of the 1st session of the newly elected Qurultay, Qazinform News Agency reports.

President Kassym Jomart Tokayev signed the corresponding decree.

According to the document, the Cabinet will continue to perform its duties until a new composition of the Government is approved.