Kazakhstan and UAE to build wind farm in Zhambyl region
Baku, May 8, AZERTAC
The deputies of the Kazakh Senate approved the Law of Kazakhstan On ratification of an Agreement between the Governments of Kazakhstan and the UAE on the development of the wind power station project, according to Kazinform News Agency.
The agreement will embrace the projects in the sphere of renewable energy sources and green technologies and innovations aimed at electrical energy generation and storage.
It will provide for the construction of the second 1 GW wind power generating plant in Zhambyl region.
The wind farm project stipulates introducing one of the advanced energy storage systems with a 300 MW/600 MWh capacity.
The project aims to increase energy generation and raise the sustainability of the country’s energy system through more efficient energy generation and consumption management.
The project is expected to create 100 permanent and 1,000 temporary jobs and attract 1.4 billion US dollars in investments to generate an additional 3.4 billion kWh of green energy.
