Moldova schedules parliamentary elections for September 28 — decree

Baku, April 17, AZERTAC

The Moldovan parliament has officially set the date for legislative elections for September 28, following a resolution passed by members of the ruling Action and Solidarity Party during a session broadcast by the parliamentary press service, TASS reports.

"The draft resolution to set the date for parliamentary elections was approved by 57 votes," said parliamentary chairman Igor Grosu. "The body shall appoint the holding of parliamentary elections for September 28, 2025. This decree comes into force from the day of its official announcement," read head of the Parliament’s Legal Commission Veronica Rosca.

Ahead of the vote to set the election date, President Maia Sandu addressed parliament, emphasizing the importance of preserving Moldova’s pro-European course.

Moldova, a parliamentary republic, requires that both the prime minister’s candidacy and the composition of the government be approved by the legislature. Elections are held in a single nationwide electoral district.