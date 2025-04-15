New flight to connect Samarkand and Turkistan

Baku, April 15, AZERTAC

A new flight will soon be launched en route Samarkand – Turkistan, according to UzA.

Kazakhstan’s airline will start operating regular flights between Samarkand and Turkistan in May 2025. This will expand cooperation between the two regions in the trade, socioeconomic, and tourism spheres.

Flights will contribute to strengthening economic ties and developing tourism between the two regions.