Pakistan to host third UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Preparatory Meeting

Islamabad, Hilal Ahmad, April 14, AZERTAC

The third UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Preparatory Meeting will be held in Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, on April 15–16. Pakistan's hosting of the event underscores its continued commitment to UN peacekeeping and its substantial contribution to the collective promotion of peace and security as envisioned in the UN Charter.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pakistan is co-hosting the meeting in partnership with the Republic of Korea. Senior dignitaries from the Government of Pakistan and top UN officials, including Jean-Pierre Lacroix, Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, and Atul Khare, Under-Secretary-General for Operational Support, will attend the event.

Held under the theme “Towards a Safer and More Effective Peacekeeping: Use of Technology and Integrated Approach,” the meeting will pave the way for the upcoming UN Peacekeeping Ministerial in Berlin, Germany, scheduled for May 13–14, 2025. This biennial flagship gathering brings together foreign and defense ministers to strengthen peacekeeping operations.

The two-day event in Islamabad will include a series of panel discussions addressing the future of peacekeeping. Sub-themes will cover evolving challenges to peacekeeping operations, the use of technology to enhance safety and effectiveness, countering threats to peacekeeper security, the role of regional and cross-regional organizations in supporting UN missions, performance of peacekeepers, and the importance of an integrated approach for sustainable peace.

The meeting will also serve as an opportunity to highlight Pakistan’s steadfast role in UN peacekeeping as one of the leading troop-contributing countries. To date, Pakistan has deployed more than 235,000 peacekeepers across 48 UN missions. A total of 181 Pakistani peacekeepers have made the ultimate sacrifice in the cause of international peace and security.