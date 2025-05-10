Pakistan’s Prime Minister briefs President on Indian aggression and Pakistan’s response

Islamabad, Hilal Ahmad, May 10, AZERTAC

Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif met with President Asif Ali Zardari at Aiwan-e-Sadr (President House) on Saturday, briefing him on the ongoing Indian aggression and Pakistan’s response through Operation Bunyan-un-Marsous.

According to the President’s Office, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, and Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar also attended the meeting.

President Zardari praised the exceptional professionalism and bravery of the Pakistani Armed Forces for delivering a decisive and appropriate response to India’s unprovoked aggression and missile attacks.

He reaffirmed that Pakistan, as a responsible and peace-loving nation, had exercised significant restraint in the face of Indian provocations. However, he emphasized that continued Indian belligerence had left Pakistan with no choice but to act decisively to defend its sovereignty and protect its citizens.

The President stressed that the entire nation stands united behind the Armed Forces and reiterated Pakistan’s firm commitment to safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity under all circumstances.