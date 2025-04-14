Robotic surgeons to be brought to Kyrgyzstan from China
Baku, April 14, AZERTAC
In the near future, Kyrgyzstan will begin to perform operations with the participation of robotic surgeons,according to Kabar.
President of the Association of Traumatologists and Orthopedists of Kyrgyzstan, academician, orthopedist Sabyrbek Zhumabekov wrote that he recently visited China and personally got acquainted with the work of robotic surgeons.
"I will not be mistaken if I say that Chinese medicine has reached the forefront in the world. The achievements in the field of orthopedics and traumatology are especially impressive. At the exhibition of new technologies, even in three days, it was impossible to cover everything presented. There are more than 100 thousand orthopedic traumatologists in China, and medicine is developing rapidly. There are nine factories producing surgical robots in the country,” said Sabyrbek Zhumabekov.
He noted that during the visit, the Kyrgyz delegation personally observed the work of surgical robots, participated in operations, assessing the advantages and disadvantages of the new technology.
“Of course, the human factor will remain in first place, but the participation of surgical robots in operations is a requirement of the times. Soon, the first surgical robots will begin working with us in Kyrgyzstan,” Zhumabekov wrote.
