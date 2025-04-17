Slovenian Minister: Azerbaijan is dynamically developing state in region

Baku, April 17, AZERTAC

“Slovenia wants to work closely with Azerbaijan in a number of areas as it is a dynamically developing nation in the region,” said Tanja Fajon, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovenia, during her speech at the Azerbaijan-Slovenia business forum.

"We are not neighboring countries with Azerbaijan. Yet, the improvement of our bilateral relations, our cooperation in the energy sector, and the expectation of further rapprochement in the future have significantly reduced the distance between our countries. Azerbaijan is located in a geographically significant region, along trade routes connecting the West and the East. The expansion of trade in Europe depends heavily on the Middle Corridor,” Tanja Fajon added.

She further pointed out, “Slovenia also intends to use this corridor to expand its trade relations with the East. The country is interested in cooperating with Azerbaijan in the fields of pharmaceuticals, energy, transport, transit, agriculture, and industry. Both sides possess significant economic potential for fruitful collaboration, and there is a clear need to fully utilize this potential."

Tanja Fajon added that today’s business forum will contribute to the development of a business environment between companies and business structures, creating conditions for increased mutual investment in the future.