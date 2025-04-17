Some 1mln Kazakhstanis to harness AI in 5 years
Baku, April 17, AZERTAC
Some one million Kazakhstani citizens will harness artificial intelligence in 5 years, according to Kazinform News Agency.
“AI is not just technology, nut a new type of literacy of the XXI century. Training 1 million Kazakhstanis in AI skills is a strategic initiative of the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry in partnership with the Ministry of Science and Higher Education, the Ministry of Enlightenment and Astana Hub,” Executive Director of Astana Hub Daniya Akhmetova says.
500,000 pupils, 300,000 students, 90,000 civil servants and 80,000 representatives of business communities are expected to undergo trainings in the nearest 5 years.
“The goal is to form a generation which will be ready to create and use technologies, but not just consume them. The “AI Movement – Artificial Intelligence for All” national initiative was launched by the Astana Hub to make AI available for each Kazakhstani citizen, regardless of age, profession or place of residence,” she highlighted.
