The world’s most powerful wind turbine has produced its first power

Baku, April 5, AZERTAC

The world’s most powerful wind turbine – the Vestas V236-15.0 MW offshore prototype – has produced its first power, according to Electrek.

It’s now fully installed at the Østerild Test Center for large wind turbines in Western Jutland, Denmark, and it will undergo an extensive test and verification program before full type certification and serial production begins.

The V236-15.0MW was introduced to market in February 2021. It has a rotor diameter of 774 feet (236 meters) and a wind-swept area of 470,845 square feet (43,743 square meters) – the wind industry’s largest.

At 919 feet (280 meters), it’s also the world’s tallest wind turbine.

The 379-foot (115.5-meter) blades were manufactured at Vestas’ blade factory in Nakskov, Denmark:

The prototype nacelle was developed and assembled at the offshore nacelle factory in Lindø port of Odense. The test program for the generator, converter, and grid system integration has kicked off at the LORC test facility in Denmark.

A single Vestas V236-15.0MW is capable of producing 80 GWh per year. That’s enough to power around 20,000 European households and save more than 38,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide, the equivalent of removing 25,000 passenger cars from the road annually.

The world’s most powerful wind turbine will makes its debut next year at Denmark’s Frederikshavn wind farm.

It’s also been selected for New Jersey’s Atlantic Shores offshore wind farm, as well as New York’s Empire Wind 1 and Empire Wind 2 projects.