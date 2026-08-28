Tokayev supports social media ban for under 16s

Baku, August 28, AZERTAC

President Tokayev supported the initiative to prohibit social media registration for children under 16, Qazinform News Agency reported.

He said it at the inaugural session of the newly elected unicameral parliament Qurultay held in Astana today.

He said that similar measures are taken in many countries.

“I support it. I believe that particular attention should be given to this work,” stated the Kazakh President.

At the same time, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that the adoption of the relevant law must also include the mechanisms for its full implementation.

“No one needs a law that does not work,” he stressed.

The President also set a task to accelerate the review of the draft laws aimed at ensuring technological sustainability of the country’s energy sector and development of alternative energy sources.

Special attention should be given to the legislation related to online platforms and mass media, he said.

“Additional measures are needed in the information sphere to safeguard citizens’ rights and lawful interests," stressed the President.

As is was reported previously, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced the initiative while addressing the Republican August Conference of Teachers.