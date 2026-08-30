Top stories update

AZERTAC presents the top news as of 20:00 today:

Baku, August 30, AZERTAC

AAF presents classic cars at Baku Boulevard

Classic car parade continues at Sea Breeze

Norway bids farewell to King Harald V VIDEO

August 30 marks International Day of Victims of Enforced Disappearances

Azerbaijani Defense Ministry presents weekly summary of events VIDEO

Gala Fig Festival: A celebration of taste, tradition and art