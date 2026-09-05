Top stories update

AZERTAC presents the top news as of 12:00 today:

Baku, September 5, AZERTAC

IRONMAN 70.3 triathlon kicks off in Baku

Baku to host 4th UNFCCC Climate Week

Azerbaijan represented at Istanbul Climate Finance Summit in Türkiye

599,000 evacuated over rainstorms in east China province

Saudi media highlights Baku's landmarks and tourism potential

Luis Enrique signs new deal to extend PSG stay

Trump's envoys to visit Moscow, Kyiv over Russia-Ukraine conflict