Trainer aircraft crashes in Pakistan; pilots eject safely
Islamabad, Hilal Ahmad, April 15, AZERTAC
In Pakistan, a light trainer aircraft crashed in the Vehari district of Punjab province on Tuesday. According to reports, both pilots on board successfully ejected using parachutes before the crash and escaped unhurt.
Local authorities confirmed that both pilots survived the incident, and no fatalities were reported during or after the crash. The cause of the crash has yet to be determined, and an investigation is expected to assess possible technical or operational failures.
Following the crash, emergency response teams were dispatched to the site. According to eyewitnesses, the aircraft went down in fields near the depot of a private oil company.
