Transformation must remain farmer-centered and inclusive, agriculture minister says

Baku, September 8, AZERTAC

“As we move toward COP31, we need stronger cooperation among governments, FAO and other international organizations, development and financial institutions, research communities and the private sector. We need investment not only in technology, but also in data infrastructure, human capital, institutional capacity and digital skills,” said Majnun Mammadov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Agriculture, as he addressed the high-level roundtable titled “Harmoniya in Action: Partnering for Climate-Resilient Agriculture”, held as part of the Baku Climate Action Week 2026.

According to him, this transformation must remain farmer-centered and inclusive, adding that a small farmer should have the opportunity to benefit from digital transformation just as much as a large agricultural enterprise.

“The transformation we are discussing is not simply technological. It is about how we produce, how we manage resources, how we anticipate risks and how we support farmers. Our responsibility is to ensure that innovation serves resilience, data serves better decisions, and technology ultimately serves people,” Mammadov added.