Trump rules out seeking a third term as president

Baku, May 5, AZERTAC

US President Donald Trump said he will be an "eight-year president," ending rumors that he is considering a third term, Anadolu Agency reported.

"I’ll be an eight-year president, I’ll be a two-term president. I always thought that was very important," Trump told NBC News in an interview that aired Sunday.

"I’m looking to have four great years and turn it over to somebody, ideally a great Republican, a great Republican to carry it forward," he said, noting that the Republican Party also has a number of names who can succeed him, mentioning Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Referring to the rule that no person can be president for more than two terms in the US, Trump said he does not know whether it was constitutional.

In March, Trump said he was "not joking" about seeking a third term.

The 22nd Amendment of the US Constitution specifies that a person cannot be elected to the presidency more than twice, whether the terms are consecutive or not. Trump is currently serving his second term, leaving some of his allies to suggest that a path to a third stint in office could be secured via succession rather than an election.

Seeking to amend the Constitution to remove the 22nd Amendment's prohibition would be nearly impossible, given the two-thirds majority required in both chambers of Congress and ratification by three-quarters of the states.