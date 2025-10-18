TURKPA Secretary General meets with Kazakh Foreign Minister

Baku, October 18, AZERTAC

TURKPA Secretary General, Ambassador Ramil Hasan met with Kazakh Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan.

Yermek Kosherbayev congratulated Ramil Hasan on his appointment and wished him success.

Expressing his gratitude for a warm welcome, Secretary General, Ambassador Ramil Hasan put forward his proposals for the future development of the Assembly and the upcoming TURKPA activities.

The meeting exchanged views on cooperation within the Assembly and discussed the outcomes of the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) held in Gabala on October 7 of this year.

Yermek Kosherbayev underlined that the results of the Gabala Summit will contribute to the implementation of joint projects within the framework of TURKPA.

Expressing his support, he also emphasized that Kazakhstan attaches great importance to strengthening the parliamentary dimension of Turkish cooperation.