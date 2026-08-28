UK-first heart implant keeps rugby dream alive

Baku, August 28, AZERTAC

A teenage girl has become the first person in the UK to have a dissolvable implant fitted to close a hole in her heart that is around the size of a 10p piece, according to BBC.

Lillie Yale, from Warrington, faced having a permanent metal device, which would have hindered her dream of becoming a professional rugby player.

However, the biodegradable implant will act as a scaffold for Lillie's heart to heal itself over the coming months and years, before fully dissolving and leaving behind no trace.

The procedure was performed on the 14-year-old by surgeons at Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust in Liverpool in June.

It is the first time the device, known as Memosorb, has been used on a patient with an atrial septal defect (ASD) - a hole in the wall that divides the heart's two upper chambers. It is made of a material commonly used in dissolvable stitches.