UK Trade Minister to visit Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan in coming weeks

Ankara, June 20, AZERTAC

Chris Bryant, UK Minister of State for Trade, told Turkish media he plans to visit Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan in the coming weeks, highlighting great opportunities for cooperation.

He said he is well aware of the Turkish companies’ active involvement in both Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

According to him, Türkiye and the United Kingdom form a unique partnership, adding, “When we act together, we can move things forward in ways that some countries cannot.”

Bryant noted that UK and Türkiye aim to double their annual trade volume, which has reached £28 billion.

The British minister said the agreement should be designed with future decades in mind rather than reflecting economic realities of the past.

“We need to think about what the world will look like in 2050, 2070 and 2080,” he added.

Ramin Abdullayev