US delegation to visit Islamabad from April 8-10

A US delegation headed by Eric Meyer, the Senior Bureau Official for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs at the State Department, will visit Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, from April 8–10 to advance US interests in the critical minerals sector at the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum.

According to the US State Department spokesperson on Sunday, Meyer will meet with senior Pakistani officials to expand opportunities for American businesses in Pakistan and promote the deepening of economic ties between the two countries.

He will also engage with senior officials to underscore the vital importance of continued collaboration on counterterrorism. The Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025 (PMIF25) will be held on April 8–9 in Islamabad. The forum will serve as an important platform for global stakeholders to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan’s emerging minerals sector.