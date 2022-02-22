AZERTAC’s employee claims bronze at women’s table tennis tournament

Baku, February 22, AZERTAC

A table tennis tournament among journalists and well-known public figures has been organized to mark Azerbaijan’s brilliant victory in the 44-day Patriotic War.

Mahluga Nasirova (Brendsport.az), as well as Rashad Gamarshahoghlu (“Sportsman” magazine) have both clinched victories in women’s and men’s singles table tennis respectively.

Meanwhile, an employee of Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC) Ulkar Aliyeva finished third at the women’s singles table tennis.