Azerbaijan, Iran discuss prospects for cooperation in railway sector

Baku, May 21, AZERTAC

As part of the visit of the Azerbaijani delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev to Iran, a meeting was held between the heads of Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) CJSC and Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (RAI) in Tehran.

The sides discussed prospects for the development of the International North-South Transport Corridor and the construction of the Rasht-Astara railway line, which is an integral part of the corridor.

The sides also exchanged views on the current situation of the construction of a cargo terminal in the Iranian city of Astara, as well as the acceleration of work in this area.