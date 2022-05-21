  • HOMEPAGE
    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    Azerbaijan, Iran discuss prospects for cooperation in railway sector

    21.05.2022 [12:31]

    Baku, May 21, AZERTAC

    As part of the visit of the Azerbaijani delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev to Iran, a meeting was held between the heads of Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) CJSC and Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (RAI) in Tehran.

    The sides discussed prospects for the development of the International North-South Transport Corridor and the construction of the Rasht-Astara railway line, which is an integral part of the corridor.

    The sides also exchanged views on the current situation of the construction of a cargo terminal in the Iranian city of Astara, as well as the acceleration of work in this area.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan, Iran discuss prospects for cooperation in railway sector
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    21.05.2022 [16:50]
    Forbes Georgia magazine to highlight Azerbaijan’s ancient city of Shusha and Karabakh
    21.05.2022 [11:19]
    Caspian Energy Club, SOCAR Energy Georgia hold meeting
    21.05.2022 [10:19]
    Azerbaijan-Moldova trade made $8,4 million in January-April 2022
    20.05.2022 [19:40]
    Azerbaijan is Georgia's fourth largest foreign trade partner
    Azerbaijan, Iran discuss prospects for cooperation in railway sector Azerbaijan, Iran discuss prospects for cooperation in railway sector