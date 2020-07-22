Azerbaijani FM, ECO Secretary General have phone conversation

Baku, July 22, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has held a telephone conversation with Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Hadi Soleimanpour.

Accepting the sincere congratulations of Secretary General Hadi Soleimanpour, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov thanked his interlocutor for the support provided for Azerbaijan's active participation in the ECO.

The sides exchanged views on the opportunities for cooperation in trade, information and communication technologies, transport, logistics and other areas within the Economic Cooperation Organization.

FM Bayramov informed the Secretary General about the military provocation and attempt of new aggression by the Armenian armed forces along the international border of the two countries, as well as the current situation in the region. It was brought to the attention of the interlocutor that the continuing aggressive policy of Armenia against Azerbaijan and the military occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh and seven adjacent regions of Azerbaijan for almost 30 years lie at the root of the tension in the region.

Referring to the Secretary General's letter on the recent military provocation of Armenia, Minister Bayramov thanked Hadi Soleimanpour for his call for the soonest settlement of the conflict and his support for Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity in this regard.