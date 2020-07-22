  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijani FM, ECO Secretary General have phone conversation

    22.07.2020 [14:55]

    Baku, July 22, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has held a telephone conversation with Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Hadi Soleimanpour.

    Accepting the sincere congratulations of Secretary General Hadi Soleimanpour, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov thanked his interlocutor for the support provided for Azerbaijan's active participation in the ECO.

    The sides exchanged views on the opportunities for cooperation in trade, information and communication technologies, transport, logistics and other areas within the Economic Cooperation Organization.

    FM Bayramov informed the Secretary General about the military provocation and attempt of new aggression by the Armenian armed forces along the international border of the two countries, as well as the current situation in the region. It was brought to the attention of the interlocutor that the continuing aggressive policy of Armenia against Azerbaijan and the military occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh and seven adjacent regions of Azerbaijan for almost 30 years lie at the root of the tension in the region.

    Referring to the Secretary General's letter on the recent military provocation of Armenia, Minister Bayramov thanked Hadi Soleimanpour for his call for the soonest settlement of the conflict and his support for Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity in this regard.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani FM, ECO Secretary General have phone conversation
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    22.07.2020 [17:45]
    National Herald Tribune: A heinous cycle of Armenian terrorism
    22.07.2020 [13:44]
    Azerbaijani FM, Turkic Council Secretary General hold phone talk
    22.07.2020 [12:31]
    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates media representatives on 145th anniversary of national press
    22.07.2020 [11:48]
    President Ilham Aliyev makes Facebook post on National Press Day
    Azerbaijani FM, ECO Secretary General have phone conversation