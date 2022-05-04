Azerbaijani female gymnasts win all-around golds at Irina Cup Warsaw 2022

Baku, May 4, AZERTAC Azerbaijani female gymnasts Ilona Zeynalova and Kamilla Gafarova have captured all-around golds at the 14th Irina Cup International Rhythmic Gymnastics Tournament, held in Warsaw, Poland. Zeynalova also scooped silver in the exercise with the hoop. Another Azerbaijani junior gymnast Madina Damirova took silver in the exercise with ball.

