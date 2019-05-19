Baku, May 19, AZERTAC Azerbaijan`s Irina Zaretska has made it to the final of the Karate 1 Series A tournament in the Turkish city of Istanbul. She will take on Montenegro`s Marina Rakovic in the 68kg gold medal bout later on Sunday.

AZERTAG.AZ : Azerbaijani karate fighter into Istanbul tournament final

