    Azerbaijani karate fighter into Istanbul tournament final

    19.05.2019 [12:08]

    Baku, May 19, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s Irina Zaretska has made it to the final of the Karate 1 Series A tournament in the Turkish city of Istanbul.

    She will take on Montenegro`s Marina Rakovic in the 68kg gold medal bout later on Sunday.

