Azerbaijani karate fighter into Istanbul tournament final
AzerTAg.az
19.05.2019 [12:08]
Baku, May 19, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan`s Irina Zaretska has made it to the final of the Karate 1 Series A tournament in the Turkish city of Istanbul.
She will take on Montenegro`s Marina Rakovic in the 68kg gold medal bout later on Sunday.
