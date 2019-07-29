    • / SPORTS

    Azerbaijani triathlete wins bronze at European Championships

    29.07.2019 [15:17]

    Baku, July 29, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani athlete Rostislav Pevtsov has taken a bronze medal at the 2019 Kazan ETU Sprint Triathlon European Championships.

    Azerbaijani female athlete Kseniya Levkovskaya ranked 6th at the tournament.

