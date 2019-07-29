Baku, July 29, AZERTAC Azerbaijani athlete Rostislav Pevtsov has taken a bronze medal at the 2019 Kazan ETU Sprint Triathlon European Championships. Azerbaijani female athlete Kseniya Levkovskaya ranked 6th at the tournament.

AZERTAG.AZ : Azerbaijani triathlete wins bronze at European Championships

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter