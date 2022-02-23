Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Culture to launch “Shusha talks” project in March

Baku, February 23, AZERTAC Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Culture will launch the “Shusha talks” project next month, Minister of Culture Anar Karimov said at a public discussion on “Challenges and business opportunities in the creative industry”. He noted that people working in the creative industries will be invited to participate in the project. “It is very important to return creative industries to the liberated territories,” Minister Karimov added.

