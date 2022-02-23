  • HOMEPAGE
    • / CULTURE

    CULTURE


    Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Culture to launch “Shusha talks” project in March

    23.02.2022 [20:31]

    Baku, February 23, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Culture will launch the “Shusha talks” project next month, Minister of Culture Anar Karimov said at a public discussion on “Challenges and business opportunities in the creative industry”.

    He noted that people working in the creative industries will be invited to participate in the project. “It is very important to return creative industries to the liberated territories,” Minister Karimov added.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Culture to launch “Shusha talks” project in March
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    23.02.2022 [18:08]
    Exhibition of works by People’s Artist Tahir Salahov inaugurated at New Tretyakov Gallery VIDEO
    23.02.2022 [17:10]
    Screaming Trees frontman Mark Lanegan dies at 57
    23.02.2022 [14:33]
    AzTV to demonstrate “One day” of Azerbaijani police
    23.02.2022 [11:33]
    “Music stars of Azerbaijan on the Moscow stage” gala concert VIDEO
    Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Culture to launch “Shusha talks” project in March