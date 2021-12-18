Caspian Energy Club holds Caspian Business Award 2021 prize presentation ceremony

Baku, December 18, AZERTAC

The Caspian Energy Club has held a New Year reception and the international Caspian Business Award 2021 prize presentation ceremony, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Caspian Energy Club Telman Aliyev told AZERTAC.

Welcoming the participants of the ceremony, Telman Aliyev said: “During the pandemic, we tried to be the most active and useful for our companies, members of the Caspian Energy Club. We organized over 200 events online and offline. Trying to comply with our “ENERGY for BUSINESS” slogan, we shared positive energy with business representatives and charged their business with the energy of Caspian Energy Club.

"The Azerbaijani people met 2021 as the winner. The valiant Azerbaijani army liberated Karabakh under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev. The Fuzuli airport was built in record time, which is rightfully considered an air gateway to Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur." "We bow our heads to the families of martyrs, and we thank all who took part in the Iron Fist operation. We are helping and will continue to help the martyr families and Gazi servicemen who need treatment and help," he emphasized.

"After going through many trials and challenges, the government agencies and business continue to cooperate, implement joint projects, and jointly solve the problems facing business. We highly appreciate the merit of all the government members, and thank for the support provided by the top leadership of the country to the development of business and investment climate in Azerbaijan. Each nominee implies a whole army of like-minded people who continue to make their significant contribution to the development of economic and social projects both in Azerbaijan and in the region as a whole. The international Caspian Business Award prize was presented today to the representatives of the government agencies and companies which implemented successful projects, gained solid results and played an important role in business development through 2021. It is a reference point for even greater development of the economy of the country and the region," Telman Aliyev mentioned.

He noted that the nominees were determined by means of a poll held among top and middle managers of the Caspian Energy Club member companies. "The statuette itself in the shape of a ship, fearlessly striving for new achievements and discoveries, towards difficulties and problems, symbolizes the important role of captains leading their brave team. It's no secret that there will be no strong team without a strong and confident captain, and every strong captain would not make it without a team capable of solving problems of any complexity. Thus, the international prize of the Caspian Energy Club once again demonstrates the fact that TOGETHER WE ARE Power. I would like to congratulate all the Caspian Energy Club members on the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and wish the New Year to be a year of even greater success and achievements," the CEO added.

The presentation ceremony was attended by heads of government agencies, ministries, top managers and representatives of Caspian Energy Club member companies.

Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan Sahil Babayev, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Alat Free Economic Zone Authority Valeh Alasgarov and MP Tahir Mirkishili were awarded Caspian Business Award in the “for contribution to the business-to-government dialogue” nomination.

The Caspian Business Award 2021 prize was also awarded to SOCAR Azneft PU in the "Oil and Gas Producer of the Year" nomination, SOCAR Complex Drilling Works Trust in the “Drilling Company of the Year” nomination, Azerigaz PU “for special contribution to the social development of regions”, NAR in the “Mobile Operator of the Year” nomination, ADORE Kompani in the “the year’s chain of cosmetics and perfume shops” nomination,

ASE Logistics Group in the “Logistics Company of the year” nomination, Azericard LLC ‘for introduction of advanced payment tools’, Azersud in the “Dairy Producer of the Year” nomination, Azpetrol Ltd in the ‘Filling Station Chain of the Year” nomination, Badamli Mineral Waters LLC in the “Mineral Water of the Year” nomination, Bestcomp Group ‘IT Company of the Year, BHB Strategic & Creativ CO. in the “Advertising Agency of the Year” nomination, Debet Safety in the “Personal Protection Equipment Producer of the Year”, Delta Qrup C.O. in the “Flour Products Producer of the Year” nomination, VITAM in the “Advertisement Producer of the Year” nomination, Yağmu-2 LLC in the “For active participation in the implementation of environmental projects” nomination, Yello Bank in the “Bank of the Year” nomination.

The Caspian Energy Club which brings together over 5,000 companies and organizations from 50 countries was established in June 2002. As an active participant of the business-to-government dialogue, the major objective of the Caspian Energy Club is to improve the investment and business climate in Azerbaijan and in other countries where the Caspian Energy Club operates, as well as to stimulate and actively participate in the B2G, B2B and B2C dialogues.

The Caspian Energy Club is the international business-networking platform and regularly organizes various events. The head office of the Club is in Baku. The Caspian Energy Club has official representative offices in Georgia and Kazakhstan, and authorized representatives in different countries around the world.