Croatia men’s handball team claim EYOF Baku 2019 title

Baku, July 28, AZERTAC The Croatia men’s handball team have claimed gold at 15th Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) in Baku after defeating Germany 29-28 in the final game. In a third place game, Denmark beat France 28-21. In a fifth place game, Slovenia defeated Iceland 24-17, while in a seventh place game Serbia overcame Azerbaijan 35-14.

