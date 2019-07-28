    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Croatia men’s handball team claim EYOF Baku 2019 title

    28.07.2019 [11:43]

    Baku, July 28, AZERTAC

    The Croatia men’s handball team have claimed gold at 15th Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) in Baku after defeating Germany 29-28 in the final game.

    In a third place game, Denmark beat France 28-21.

    In a fifth place game, Slovenia defeated Iceland 24-17, while in a seventh place game Serbia overcame Azerbaijan 35-14.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Croatia men’s handball team claim EYOF Baku 2019 title
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    27.07.2019 [21:18]
    Ukraine and Russia clinch gold in artistic gymnastics
    27.07.2019 [21:14]
    Poland and Spain win gold in athletics
    27.07.2019 [21:03]
    Cypriot triple jumper captures gold medal at EYOF Baku 2019
    27.07.2019 [21:01]
    Turkish female volleyball players take bronze at EYOF Baku 2019
    Croatia men’s handball team claim EYOF Baku 2019 title Croatia men’s handball team claim EYOF Baku 2019 title Croatia men’s handball team claim EYOF Baku 2019 title Croatia men’s handball team claim EYOF Baku 2019 title Croatia men’s handball team claim EYOF Baku 2019 title Croatia men’s handball team claim EYOF Baku 2019 title Croatia men’s handball team claim EYOF Baku 2019 title Croatia men’s handball team claim EYOF Baku 2019 title Croatia men’s handball team claim EYOF Baku 2019 title Croatia men’s handball team claim EYOF Baku 2019 title Croatia men’s handball team claim EYOF Baku 2019 title Croatia men’s handball team claim EYOF Baku 2019 title Croatia men’s handball team claim EYOF Baku 2019 title Croatia men’s handball team claim EYOF Baku 2019 title Croatia men’s handball team claim EYOF Baku 2019 title Croatia men’s handball team claim EYOF Baku 2019 title Croatia men’s handball team claim EYOF Baku 2019 title Croatia men’s handball team claim EYOF Baku 2019 title Croatia men’s handball team claim EYOF Baku 2019 title Croatia men’s handball team claim EYOF Baku 2019 title Croatia men’s handball team claim EYOF Baku 2019 title Croatia men’s handball team claim EYOF Baku 2019 title