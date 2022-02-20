Curtain falls on Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

Baku, February 20, AZERTAC

International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach declared the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games closed Sunday, according to chinadaily.com.cn.

Bach called the Beijing Winter Olympics "truly exceptional" in his speech at the closing ceremony held at the National Stadium.

"The Olympic spirit could only shine so brightly, because the Chinese people set the stage in such an excellent way - and in a safe way," said the IOC chief.

The closing ceremony ended as the Olympic flame, which has been burning in the National Stadium for 16 days, was extinguished.

The flame, burning in a torch placed in the middle of a giant snowflake-shaped cauldron, gradually went out to the songs by a chorus of children.

Their singing transitioned from Beijing 2008's theme song, You and Me to Snowflake, that of Beijing 2022, highlights the historic achievement of the Chinese capital as the first city to host both Summer and Winter Olympic Games.

The Olympic flag has been handed over to mayors of Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, the host cities of the 2026 Olympic Winter Games, at the closing ceremony.

Beijing mayor Chen Jining passed the Olympic flag to International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach, who then handed it to the mayors of the 2026 host cities.

Milan-Cortina presented their eight-minute show themed "Duality, Together."