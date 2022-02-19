Goals rain down in Turkish Lig match between Konyaspor, Kasimpasa

Baku, February 19, AZERTAC

Goals rained down in a Turkish Super Lig game between Ittifak Holding Konyaspor and Kasimpasa, which ended with a 4-4 draw on Friday.

Mortadha Ben Ouanes drew the first blood for Kasimpasa in the seventh minute at Torku Arena in Konya, central Turkiye.

After Amilton equalized the score in the 28th minute, Konyaspor got the lead with Amar Rahmanovic in the 40th minute and the first half ended 2-1.

Kasimpasa started the second half fast as Haris Hajradinovic equalized the score again in the 46th minute.

Konyaspor took the lead once again with Soner Dikmen's goal in the 52nd minute but Kasimpasa leveled the score again in the 60th minute with Umut Bozok.

Kasimpasa fans were confident that their team would be victorious as Awer Mabil scored a late penalty goal in the 91st minute but they were disappointed when Konyaspor got a very late equalizer with Sokol Cikalleshi's penalty goal in the 100th minute and the game ended 4-4.

This game marked the third Super Lig draw in a row between two sides.

Ittifak Holding Konyaspor are runners-up in the Super Lig standings with 49 points, while Kasimpasa sit 13th with 29 points.

Friday's results:

Ittifak Holding Konyaspor - Kasimpasa: 4-4

Caykur Rizespor - Medipol Basaksehir: 0-2