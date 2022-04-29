Magnitude 3.0 quake jolts Goranboy district

Baku, April 29, AZERTAC A 3,0 magnitude earthquake occurred in Azerbaijan’s Goranboy district on Thursday, according to the Republican Seismic Survey Center of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences. The quake, depth of 17km, was recorded at 22:22 local time.

