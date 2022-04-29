  • HOMEPAGE
    Magnitude 3.0 quake jolts Goranboy district

    29.04.2022 [11:43]

    Baku, April 29, AZERTAC

    A 3,0 magnitude earthquake occurred in Azerbaijan’s Goranboy district on Thursday, according to the Republican Seismic Survey Center of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences.

    The quake, depth of 17km, was recorded at 22:22 local time.

