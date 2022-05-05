  • HOMEPAGE
    Narsharab - Azerbaijan's delicious pomegranate sauce

    05.05.2022 [11:13]

    Baku, May 5, AZERTAC

    Narsharab – a pomegranate sauce absorbed the best sides of the Caucasian cuisine and giving the food a bright, memorable color, was invented in Azerbaijan.

    The recipe of Narsharab, which is in translation from Azerbaijani means a pomegranate wine, is passed on from generation to generation.

    There are secrets of creating this culinary delights in every house where prepared Narsharab.

    It is easy to guess that the best Narsharab is prepared in Azerbaijan. The fresh pomegranate fruits grown under the tender rays of the Azerbaijani sun and pure granulated sugar, form the basis of a viscous sweet-spicy supplement to meat.

    And exactly in this country, the fruits with ruby seeds are available in the fresh form and right quantity.

    Classic Narsharab is prepared from purified and pre-pressed fresh pomegranate seeds. Ready juice is left to infuse for several days.

    Furthermore, the juice is evaporated to the desired consistency gradually adding sugar in over low heat. The sauce is prepared three days before the expected delivery. It is possible to store the product for a long time.

    There are various sorts of pomegranate in Azerbaijan, distinguished by their delicious taste.

    Currently, about 200 varieties of pomegranate of Azerbaijani origin are known. The most famous varieties include Veles, Shirin, Guleysha, Shikhbaba, etc. These varieties differ in the thickness of peel and size of grains.

    Pomegranate juice and peel are used in the treatment of up to 20 diseases. Moreover, pomegranate rind, as well as oil from its seeds are used in cosmetology, pharmaceutical production.

    Narsharab - Azerbaijan's delicious pomegranate sauce
