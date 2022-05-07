Baku, May 7, AZERTAC President of the Islamic Parliament of Iran Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf will pay a visit to Azerbaijan. The President of Islamic Parliament will attend the 3rd annual meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) to be held in Baku on May 17-18. Following the meeting, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf will also meet with Azerbaijani officials. Rabil Katanov Special Correspondent

AZERTAG.AZ : President of Islamic Parliament of Iran to visit Azerbaijan

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter