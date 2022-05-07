  • HOMEPAGE
    President of Islamic Parliament of Iran to visit Azerbaijan

    07.05.2022 [18:18]

    Baku, May 7, AZERTAC

    President of the Islamic Parliament of Iran Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf will pay a visit to Azerbaijan.

    The President of Islamic Parliament will attend the 3rd annual meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) to be held in Baku on May 17-18.

    Following the meeting, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf will also meet with Azerbaijani officials.

    Rabil Katanov

    Special Correspondent

