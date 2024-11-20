® Nar contributes to a safe digital environment for children

Renowned for its social responsibility initiatives in the regions, Nar has partnered with the Regional Development Public Union (RIIB) to launch a new project in honor of the International Day for the Protection of Children’s Rights, celebrated on November 20. Over the course of a month, a series of awareness-raising events will be held in Nakhchivan, Baku, Ganja, Lankaran, and Gabala to promote the safety of children in the digital space.

The project’s first phase featured an online session titled “Protecting Children from Harmful and Dangerous Information.” Participants included students from grades VII to XI and teachers from 10 schools across Nakhchivan, Baku, Ganja, Lankaran, and Gabala. During the session, government officials and experts provided practical guidance on the safe and responsible use of digital resources and addressed participants’ questions.

This initiative is implemented with the support of the Ministry of Science and Education, the State Committee for Family, Women, and Children Affairs, the Human Rights Commissioner of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Organizations Association, and ADA University.

Through this project, Nar reinforces its commitment to supporting education and safeguarding children’s rights. By teaching safe digital practices, the company aims to foster a secure digital environment for future generations. This initiative, implemented in particular in the regions, serves as an essential platform for ensuring future generations grow up in a safe digital environment.

